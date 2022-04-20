Himachal Cabinet nod to fill 819 teaching posts

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave the nod to filling 819 contractual posts in the Elementary Education Department, including 532 Junior Basic Teachers and 35 language teachers.

It also approved the recruitment of 1,578 para workers, including 417 para pump operators, 287 para fitters and 874 multipurpose workers for 394 new drinking water and irrigation schemes of the Irrigation and Public Health Department.

A Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave the go-ahead to fill 16 posts of junior technicians in the Horticulture Department on contract.

It also gave approval to make appointments to 11 posts of Civil Judge through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the policy on the collection and removal of pine needles from forests to reduce fire incidents, by encouraging stakeholders to work for removal of pine needles and encourage industries to use them as fuel.

--IANS