Himachal Assembly's winter session called off

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday recommended cancellation of the five-day winter session of the state Assembly slated in Dharamsala town from December 7 in wake of spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and restrictions imposed on gatherings.

The Cabinet decided that all the ministers, MPs and MLAs would not hold any public functions. They would hold virtual functions by strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures of the state government.

It decided that for all social gatherings like marriages, birthday parties, 'mundans', etc., permission of local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) would be mandatory.

It also decided that random sampling would be done to identify affected people at early stage to avoid further transmission.

—IANS