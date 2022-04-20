Himachal''s ex-IAS officer booked for travelling in lockdown

Shimla: A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Deepak Shanan was booked along with his family members and friends for travelling within the state amid lockdown, police said on Thursday.

Acting on the complaint of locals, the police stopped two vehicles in which eight people, comprising Shanan, were travelling in Sunni tehsil in Shimla district on Wednesday.

After failing to produce the travel permission, they were booked, a police official said.

As per the police investigation, they were travelling in the Shali Tibba temple area, some 35 km from the state capital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma told the media in Shimla that two vehicles were seized and a first information report against all eight, including Shanan, was registered.

After retirement, Shanan is staying in Mashobra, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

