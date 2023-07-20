    Menu
    Hillslide hits Raigad tribal hamlet, casualties feared

    Nidhi Khurana
    July20/ 2023
    Raigad: More than two dozen homes in a tribal hamlet were destroyed by a hillslide in the Raigad district on Thursday morning, local authorities reported.

    At least 30 of the tribals' homes were buried by rocks and slush that suddenly tumbled on them as the area continued to get pounded by heavy rains.

    It is unclear at this time how many people were killed or injured in the tragedy that occurred after midnight.

    Top district officials, police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have all been called to the scene to begin the massive rescue operation.

    The officials include Dattatray Navale and Sarjerao Sonawane, who were sent as OSD to help with medical aid, rescue, and shelter preparations.

    Four ambulances have arrived at the scene, and local private hospitals have been asked to assist.—Inputs from Agencies

