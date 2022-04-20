Hills need separate model of development: Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said a separate model of development is needed for the hills.

"The model of development that works in Dehradun will not work in the hills. We need a separate model of development for hilly areas based on their circumstances and resources," Rawat told reporters here.

There is a great scope of employment-generation and development in the hills if things are planned in accordance with their geographical situation and the resources the nature has gifted them, Rawat said.

"If we are able to tap these resources properly we can help the hills realise their full potential in terms of development," he said.

Replying to questions on buying a piece of land in Gairsain, Rawat said he will build a house there whenever he can.

The Chief Minister bought a piece of land at Gairsain on the Independence Day which also saw him hoist the national flag at the Vidhan Sabha there.

"It is an initiative towards encouraging reverse migration and re-populating the hills. I would like my colleagues to join me," he said when asked about buying a plot in the hill town. PTI