Hillary Clinton to formally launch US presidential bid in New York rally today

Washington: Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton will launch her 2016 US presidential bid from New York in her much-awaited first campaign rally in city's Roosevelt Island on Saturday. In today's rally, Hillary is likely to address concerns related to the middle class and speak about her relationship with her mother Dorothy and how it helped shaped her life and her beliefs. She is expected to be joined by her husband and former US president Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea while addressing thousands of supporters outlining her campaign vision and views of the country. Roosevelt Island, a tiny sliver of land in the East River between Manhattan and Queens, has been named after former Democratic US president Franklin D Roosevelt and her wife is Hillary's �personal hero�. Ahead of her public rally, a no-fly zone has been created around the area by federal officials where the public rally is set to take place, the ABC news reported. The website of the Federal Aviation Mission lists �temporary flight restrictions for VIP Movement� as the reason. The 67-year-old leader reached out to public ahead of her rally in a five minutes biographical video on YouTube outlining her journey in public service spanning over last four decades. Hillary took to Twitter urging people to watch the video and which is �a look back at the big fights of Hillary's career and how they�ve shaped who she is now.� In the video, Hillary is termed as a �fighter� and key moments of her career are highlighted including pictures of her as a student. Excerpts from her address at a UN conference in Beijing in 1995, where she highlighted the concerns of women and girl child in her speech, shows her saying that �the history of women has been a history of silence.� �It is a violation of human rights when babies are denied food or drowned or suffocated simply because they are born girls...Human rights are women's rights and women's rights are human rights once and for all,� she said in her Beijing speech. Hillary also reveals the reason for agreeing to be the US Secretary of State with Barack Obama as the President. She says, �We both love our country.� Speaking about her bid for the US president, the 67-year-old former secretary of state says, �Everyone deserves a chance to live up to his or her God-given potential. That's the dream we share. That's the fight we must wage.� �My dad, the son of a factory worker, could start a small business, my mom, who never got to go to college, could see her daughter go to college.� She signs off in the video saying, �Everyday Americans and their families need a champion, a champion who will fight for them every single day and I want to be that champion. � �I want to get up every single day, going to work for you, standing up for you and I think people by now people know I don't quit.� Hillary was a contender for democratic presidential nomination in 2008 but lost to US President Barack Obama.