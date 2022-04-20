Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by 5%: New poll

The two candidates are tied in four key battleground States of Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada according to another poll Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is leading her rival Donald Trump by five percentage points, according to a latest poll which said that the real-estate tycoon may have a more challenging route to victory. Clinton holds a 46 per cent to 41 per cent edge over Trump among likely voters, followed by Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson at nine per cent and the Green Party's Jill Stein at two per cent, The Washington Post-ABC News said in its latest poll. However, Clinton, 68, lead Trump, 70, by 10 percentage points among the registered voters, 45 per cent to 35 per cent, it said. "The findings come at a time when the margins between Clinton and Trump have narrowed in some battleground states and few national polls also have shown a tightening in the competition," the Washington Post said, adding that Trump has a more challenging route to victory. According to another poll, the two presidential candidates are tied in four key battleground States of Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada. NBC News-Wall Street Journal-Marist poll said Clinton leads Trump by one point among likely voters in Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire. Trump has a three-point lead in Georgia.