Hill Museum set up in Uttarakhand's Chamoli opens for public today

Chamoli: A 'hill museum' (Pahadi Sangrahalaya) has been constructed at Gompeshwar, the district headquarters of Chamoli, which will have a glimpse of centuries-old traditional hill ornaments and utensils.

This unique hill museum has been built in the Collectorate complex and it has been opened for the general public from today.

The museum boasts of Uttarakhandi jewelry like Murkhali, Chandrauli, Poonchi, Surya Kavach, Rajasthani, Jhanwari, among others.

The museum also displays the coins of the British India era and the independent India, which have been instruments in price measurement and barter system in the ancient period.

Other major attractions in the museum include utensils made of wood churn, bronze and glass and the mural depicting the beauty of the hill life.

It is to mention that the Chamoli district has been declared as a World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The museum has been constructed on the personal initiative of the District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati Bhadoria. "This district is known for its nature, cultural heritage and prosperity. Instead of auctioning our traditional ornaments, utensils and coins, we will preserve them here in the museum," she said. (ANI)

—ANI