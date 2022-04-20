Hilary Swank giving Hollywood career a break for ailing Father

Los Angeles: Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has revealed she would put her Hollywood career on hold to take care of her ailing father, who recently underwent a lung transplant. "My dad is living with me... I'm his sole caretaker right now. He's an easy guest. It's a certain amount of time (to serve as a caretaker), but in a lifespan it's a blink of an eye. "There's been job opportunities I've passed on, and things that I said 'I can't,' but I mean, really, what we're here for is our family, right?. There's been a couple projects that are beautiful, but in the end, there's nothing I want to do more other than being with my dad in his time of need." The "Million Dollar Baby" star said that when she was a kid, she and her father were not close and rarely spent time together. That is why she thought it is the chance for them to make up for lost memories and strengthen their father-daughter bond. PTI