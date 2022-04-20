Hilary Duff's estranged husband demanding joint custody of son

Los Angeles: Hilary Duff's estranged husband Mike Comrie is seeking joint custody of their three-year-old son Luca. The move comes after Duff, 27, had filed for primary custody of their son in her February filing, reported TMZ. Comrie, 34, also asked that their assets and property be divided based on the terms of their prenuptial agreement. The actress filed for divorce, requesting primary custody of Luca with visitation rights for Comrie. This was about a year after the stars announced the break-up but they remained close for Luca's sake, even going on a family vacation shorty after their split. Duff, 27, and Comrie wed in August 2010 after about three years of dating. This was the first marriage for both. PTI