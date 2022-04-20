HIIMS Becomes First Integrated Hospital In India To Get NABH Recognition

HIIMS (Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences) Dera Bassi, has become the first integrated hospital in India to get the prestigious NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) accreditation. HIIMS, Chandigarh and Paschim Vihar, Delhi have also got NABH accreditation. These hospitals successfully treat patients with kidney and liver failure, cancer and auto-immune ailments.Normally Allopathy based hospitals get this accreditation. It is a matter of big achievement that an Ayurveda hospital has got this status. HIIMS is the first NABH Ayurvedic Panchkarma hospital in India, where medicines are not used. Instead the patients are cured by lifestyle changes and natural methods at HIIMS Clinics. "This is a proud moment for us that Ayurveda is now getting recognition and attention from the Central Government too. I am thankful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Health for bestowing NABH recognition to HIIMS. The hospital's NABH status has validated our quality care, ethics, consistency and commitment towards patients. We take pride in the fact that NABH has reposed its faith in our hospital and we will continue to strive to provide the best of services in a professional environment,” said Guru Manish, Founder of HIIMS and Shuddhi Ayurveda.There are 100+ Shuddhi Clinics across India and there are 12 Ayurvedic clinics in Delhi and NCR, which have got the approval of CGHS and DGHS. Known as Jeena Sikho Life Care Private Limited, these Ayurvedic Clinics are located in New Friends Colony, Old Rajendra Nagar, Pitampura, Rohini. Shastri Nagar, Dwarka, Laxmi Nagar, Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram, Vaishali and Rajnagar (Ghaziabad).A new trend of insurance has also started in Ayurveda due to awareness created by Guru Manish. The government employees can now get free treatment under this facility.HIIMS is an integrated medical sciences hospital, which caters to patients by using a judicious mix of different medicine systems. HIIMS has brought the goodness and healing capacity of the varied medical sciences under one roof. The idea is to treat any disease of the human body effectively using best practices of different medical systems so that the disease is cured from its roots.