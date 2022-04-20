Highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir reopens partially

The national highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir valley, was partially reopened today after remaining closed for a day due to slippery road conditions following heavy snowfall.





The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country and historic Mujhal road, connecting Shopian in South Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, remained through despite rain.





A traffic police official told UNI that light vehicles were allowed from Drass to Kashmir valley following improvement in the weather due to which frozen surface of the road had started melting. However, no vehicle was allowed from Kashmir to Ladakh.





Traffic police said to avoid any accident or traffic jam, particularly on Zojilla pass, it was decided that vehicles from Sonmarg in central Kashmir will be allowed only after vehicles that left Drass and other areas will reach here.





He said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, has pressed into service sophisticated machines and men on work to remove smow. However, due to below freezing temperature during the night, traffic could not be allowed as the road has become very slippery this morning, he said.





However, with the improvement in the weather, the frozen surface of the road had started melting and traffic was allowed on the highway. Only day traffic will be allowed on the highway as road becomes very slippery during the night.





In the past, the highway was being closed in the month of November for six winter months. However, for the past few years, the highway remained open till there is heavy snowfall. —UNI