Highly decomposed body found behind Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: It was reported on Thursday by a police official that a highly decomposed body, the gender of which has not yet been determined, was discovered in an open land behind the Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the official, the police in Safdarjung Enclave received a PCR call at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon reporting the recovery of the body.

"Acting on the call, a police team was immediately dispatched. Crime and forensics teams have inspected the spot. We have initiated 174 CrPC proceedings. Probe is on to identify the person and the gender of the deceased," the official added.—Inputs from Agencies