Highest temperature in Rajasthan recorded in Phalodi at 50 degrees Celsius: IMD

Severe heatwave conditions persist in Bikaner, Chhotapur, and Kota divisions, with warm nights noted in Udaipur and Bikaner.

Jaipur: The scorching heat continues in most parts of Rajasthan and Phalodi recorded the maximum temperature in the state today at 50.0 degrees Celsius. The second highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at 48.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Phalodi is 50.0 degrees Celsius (6.9 degrees above normal). According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the average humidity level in most parts of the state has been recorded between 15 and 30 percent, the IMD said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer recorded 48.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47.0 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 46.9 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 46.5 degrees Celsius, Kota 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur 43.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the observation recorded at 1730 IST, the maximum temperature has been recorded as a severe heat wave to most of the places in Chhotapur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions. Warm nights have been recorded at most places in the Choipur division and some places in Udaipur and Bikaner.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Meteorological Department in its daily weather forecast said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state during the next three monsoons. Due to the ongoing heat wave in the state, there is a strong possibility that the phase of intense heat waves and hot nights will continue for the next three to four days.

There is a possibility of a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature in some parts of Eastern Rajasthan from May 29 and in some parts of Western Rajasthan from May 30. In the first week of June, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state is likely to be near normal.

Also, the IMD on its official X handle issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan and said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of West Rajasthan, a few parts of Punjab, East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, and heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on May 29, 2024.

—ANI