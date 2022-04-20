Highest Ever Women Representation In UP Assembly

Lucknow: Women MLAs would be seen maximum in the 17th Uttar Pradesh assembly to be constituted soon after BJP got a two-third majority in the elections. Altogether 41 women, a record of sorts, have been made when they are elected this time in the elections with 35 alone from the BJP while there are one each of the SP and Apna Dal (Sonelal) and two each from BSP and Congress. In the 2012 assembly elections, there were a total of 35 women in the house while it was 23 in 2007 and 26 in 2002. The lowest ever women representation in the UP assembly was just 6 women in 1967 and in 1985 it was 31. Aditi Singh, a first timer, of the Congress was the highest margin winner among the woman candidates when she defeated her nearest rival by over 89,000 votes. BJP has long list of the winning senior legislators among those the prominent were Rita Bahuguna Joshi who won from Lucknow (Cantonment) seat defeating high profile daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna. UP BJP Mahila Morcha president Swati Singh too won the election from Sarojninagar seat in Lucknow. Other senior BJP women leaders elected are Vimla Solanki from Sikendrabad, Rajni Tiwari (Sahabad) and Suchismita Maurya from Majhawa. For Congress the women MLAs are Aradhana Mishra alias Mona from Rampurkhas and Ms Aditi from Rae Bareli while the two BSP women MLAs are Vandana Singh from Sagri and Sushma Patel from Mungra Badshahpur. The lone SP woman representation would be made by Pinki Yadav who won from Asmauli seat. Though all the political parties champion for the women representation but just 9 per cent of the total candidates in the elections were women. Of the total 4853 candidates in the fray for the 403 assembly seats in UP, 483 were women. In 2012 Assembly polls, there were 582 women in the fray, out of total 6839 candidates in the contest. UNI