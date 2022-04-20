Higher Washing Allowance For U'khand Cops

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced to hike the allowances given to police personnel and undertrial prisoners, besides increasing the remuneration of cleaners working with the department on a part-time basis.

Rawat paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel at the police memorial parade here. He then announced to increase uniform washing allowance given to police personnel from Rs 150 to Rs 200, remuneration to part-time cleaners working in the Police Department from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 and the meal allowance given to undertrial prisoners from Rs 45 to Rs 100.

A total of 292 police and paramilitary personnel had laid down their lives while maintaining internal security and law and order across the country in the last one year, he said, describing them as a source of inspiration for all.

"Police and paramilitary personnel in Uttarakhand face many challenges, as it is a strategically important border state," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister honoured family members of the martyred police and paramilitary personnel. — PTI