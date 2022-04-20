Higher taxes will impoverish families further: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Slamming the Narendra Modi government on its decision to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said higher taxes will impoverish families further.

In a sharp attack on the government over the home excise duty, Chidambaram said Governments should give money to the people in times of distress, not 'squeeze' and tax money from the people.

'New or higher taxes will impoverish families further. Governments must borrow to meet their deficits, not impose higher tax burdens when economic activity has ground to a halt."

'We have been pleading for cash transfers from the government to the bottom half of the people/families. Instead governments are doing a 'Reverse Transfer' of money from the people to the government! Cruel,' Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

'Governments should GIVE money to the people in times of distress, not SQUEEZE and TAKE money from the people,' he said.

The government on Tuesday hiked excise duty by a record Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel to garner Rs 1.6 lakh crore additional revenue.

UNI