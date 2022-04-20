Higher secondary, college exams to be held offline this year: Goa CM

Panaji: Higher secondary and college examinations will be held offline this academic year in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Speaking at a function organised to felicitate meritorious students at the Harmal Panchkroshi educational institute in North Goa district, Sawant said that there was anxiety among students about when and how the exams would be conducted.

"A lot of students are wondering when higher secondary schools or colleges will resume classes. We are stressing on offline exams this year. Class XI, XII as well as college exams will be held offline," Sawant said.

Currently, schools in Goa are only allowed to hold offline classes for Class X and Class XII students, while other students are taught online by educational institutions. Classes for Class X and Class XII students began from November 21 this year.

According to the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, exams for Class X are scheduled to begin from May 13, while Class XII exams are scheduled to start from April 26.

—IANS