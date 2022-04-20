Higher Penalty For Traffic Violations In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an order under which using a mobile phone while driving will attract Rs 1,000 as fine for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence.

The order was passed on Friday based on a notification issued by the state transport department on Thursday. The hefty amount for the violation has been imposed to imbibe a sense of responsibility among the citizens, as it could lead to a reduction in the number of traffic rule violations in the state.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force in September last year, driving under the influence of alcohol, and not giving way to ambulances or fire brigade will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment. Earlier, the UP Traffic Police had made it mandatory for pillion riders to wear a helmet along with the rider.

Several other stringent measures were taken to increase awareness and improve road behaviour. Not wearing seat belt, drunk and dangerous driving, over-speeding, jumping red lights, driving without insurance and overloading vehicles will also attract higher penalties.