Higher Education In Distress? No Indian University Among Top 200

Washington: No Indian university could make among the top 200 universities of Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, calling for reform in the education sector.

However, on a positive note, 49 Indian institutes could find a place in overall rankings, against 42 last year.

Indian universities are loosing ground as majority of institutions stagnated, a CNN report, quoting THE, said.

Among Indian universities, Indian Institute of Science topped the chart, finding it's place between 251-300 slot.

Globally, University of Oxford (United Kingdom) ranked first, followed by University of Cambridge (UK) and Stanford University (United States), the report said. From Asia, Chinese universities are leading as Tsinghua University in Beijing stood at 22nd place, rising eight places as compared to 2019.

"Tsinghua's rise was driven largely by improvements to its teaching environment, in particular increases in institutional income and the share of PhD degrees awarded," said THE.

In a close competition, National University of Singapore dropped from 22nd position to 23rd. Another rising Chinese star is Zhejiang University, in the country's south, which climbed 76 places to 101st. Overall, 72 Chinese universities make the 2019 ranking, up from 63 last year. THE noted that six out of nine Australian universities in the top 200 lost ground compared with their positions in 2018. Australian universities are "stagnating" due to budget cuts, THE said. University of Melbourne coming top at 32nd, followed by Australian National University at 49th and University of Sydney at 59th.

The eye catcher was war-torn country Iraq's biggest institution, Baghdad University, coming in rankings for the first time, in the 801 and 1000 slot, scoring well on international outlook. UNI