High Reaches Experience Snowfall, Avalanche Threat Looms Over Kinnuar, Lahaul Spiti

Shimla: Fresh spell of snowfall were reported at the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with threat of avalanche looming over the districts of Kinnuar and Lahual spiti triggered panic among the residents.

Met Office recorded three cm fresh snowfall in past 24 hrs at Keylong in Lahaul Spiti and two cm in Khadrala

in Shimla district and one cm in Kalpa.

Government officials confirmed that high reaches of Kinnuar and Lahaul Spiti recorded moderate spell of snowfall which increased the threat of avalanches in the downstream. Communication between district headquarter Reckong Peo and Varng village were hampered for a while after an avalanche hit on the link road, they said. Tourist resort Dalhousie recorded 82 mm of rainfall, Karsog in Mandi 51 mm, Dharmshala 38 mm, Kheri in Chamba 37 mm, Palampur in Kangra 35 mm, Ghumarwin in Bilaspur 28 mm, Gaggal in Kangra, Seo Bagh in Kullu & Kothi in Lahual Spiti 22 mm each, Chamba 21 mm, Saharan in Sirmaur 18 mm, Amb in Una 17 mm, Manali in Kullu Ghamroor in Kangra 15 mm each, Sujanpur Thira, Aghar in Hamirpur, Banjar in Kullu & Kalpa-14 mm each, Rampur in Shimla & Jogindernagar in Mandi 13 mm each and Baldwara 12 mm.

Minimum temperature of Keylong was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius -- three degrees below normal, Kalpa 0. 6 degrees, Kufri three degrees, Manali 3.4 degrees.

This queen of hills, Shimla, also observed a drop in temperature as it plummeted by 3 degrees to rest at 6.6 degrees Celsius. The winter capital Dharmshala's temperature stood at 8.8 degrees, Palampur nine degrees, Solan 9.5 degrees, Sundernagar and Bhuntar 10.3 degrees each, Chamba 10.4 degrees, Kangra 11.7 degrees, Una and Mandi 13.6 degrees, Hamirpur 14.6 degrees, Nahan 15.7 degrees and Bilaspur at 16 degrees.

The Met Office forecast rain or snow at isolated places in the high reaches of the hill state and mainly dry weather in the rest of state in next 24 hrs. UNI