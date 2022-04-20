High reaches experience fresh spell of snowfall, several places lashed by rain

Shimla: High reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, rain and wind storm in last 24 hrs plummeting the Mercury in the state.

Kothi in Kullu and Keylong of Lahaul Spiti recorded five cm Snowfall each and High reaches like Rohtang pass Goshala hill lady of Keylong and Saptrishi hill got moderate snowfall.

Tourist resort Manali in Kullu had 52 mm rain, Seobagh 45 mm, Seobagh 39.4 mm, Dalhousie 35 mm, Chamba 26 mm, Palampur 25 mm and Kangra 20 mm, Shimla 18.8 mm, Sundernagar 16.2 mm, Bilaspur 15 mm, Kufri 13 mm, Dharmshala 11.6 mm and Solan 11.4 mm and Jubberhati eight mm, Mandi six mm and Una five mm each.

Minimum temperature dip by three to four degrees below normal in last 24 hrs as Keylong was minus 0.1 degrees and three degrees below normal, Kalpa 3.6 degrees and one degree below normal, Manali 1.6 degrees and six degrees below normal, Kufri 3.3 degrees, Shimla 7.2 degrees and Bhuntar 9.9 degrees.

Solan 12. 5degrees, Palampur 10 degrees, Sundernagar 13.7 degrees, Chamba 13.4 degrees and Dharamshala 10.8 degrees, Bilaspur 16 degrees, Kangra 14.3 degrees and Hamirpur 15.8 degrees each, Una 15 degrees, Nahan in Sirmaur 15.3 degrees, Mandi 14.4 degrees, respectively.

Met Office forecast rain or thunderstorms in many places of mid-hills and few places in the foothills and rain and snowfall in the high reaches in the next 24 hrs.

The warning of thunderstorms lightning and hail storm along with gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour is made in the mid-hills.

UNI