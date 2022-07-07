High on exposure: Urfi Javed flaunts herself in powder-blue cutout dress

Mumbai : Taking her fashion game a notch higher, former ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre style game, this time made heads turn with a bold powder blue cut-out dress.

She shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blue dress as she with a cut-out a netted design in the front, showcasing her toned waist and her tattoo. She completed her look with braids and high heels.

Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote: “I refuse to follow the rules where society tries to control people with low self esteem.”

Earlier, she took over social media with a dress she made of electrical wires.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr.

She is known for her roles in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’.

In 2018, the actress was seen in ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ and two years later, she joined ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

–IANS