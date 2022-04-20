High-Level Team Surveys Gaula River

Lalkuan (Nainital): A high-level committee from Dehradun surveyed the river Gaula. The team also saw the elephant corridors along with three gates. The team also contemplated the possibility of RBM withdrawal from the Elephant Corridor. The committee checked the status of the river using a drone camera. The team said that two elephant corridors would be made between Halduchaur and Pantnagar. A meeting of the Mining Observer Committee was held in Dehradun under the chairmanship of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on 25th April. In this meeting, PCCF Jayaraj constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Mohnish Malik, Managing Director, Forest Corporation, to look into the possibilities of mining in Gaula. The team surveyed the Elephant corridor area between the Deorampur gate and Lalkua Gate. The officials of the committee said that RBM has collected in large quantities in the area which may cause floods. The team also surveyed the Lalkuan-Deorampur mining area. The officials,in a press conference, said that a detailed report of the survey will be given to the government. CCF Kumaon.