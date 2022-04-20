High-Level Probe Into Attack On French Tourists

Mirzapur: A high-level inquiry has been initiated into the molestation and assault of French tourists and their Indian friends recently in Mirzapur, it was reported on Thursday. Eight people had been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The probe is being supervised by the Additional Director-General of Police, Varanasi zone, Vishwajeet Mahapatra.

According to information available, Varanasi-based Riya Dutta and her family members accompanied four French tourists on a visit to a tourist site in Ahraura area. Some drunk youngsters followed them and harassed the female members of the group. Riya and her sisters challenged the boys and made them beat a retreat.

Later, when Riya and her group, including the French tourists, stopped at a restaurant for snacks the miscreants reappeared with more men and attacked them.

According to Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari, three of the accused were arrested immediately after the incident and five were rounded up later the same night.

The ADG, Varanasi zone, who visited the scene of crime and also sought first-hand account of witnesses to the incident, said security arrangements were being tightened at all tourist sites and jawans of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) would help prevent such incidents from happening.UNI