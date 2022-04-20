High Court Prohibits Construction Of Waste Disposal Plant On River Side In Uttarkashi

Nainital: The bench comprising of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Ramesh Rangnathan and Justice NS Dhanik have prohibited the construction of a waste disposal plant outside the Uttarkashi municipal limit. They have asked the Secretary Urban Development and Municipal Board of Uttarkashi to file a reply within 10 days.

A PIL was filed by Uttarkashi residents Rajni Bhatt, Narendra Chauhan and Krishna Kanhaiya in which they complained that the Municipal Board of Uttarkashi are dumping all the waste on the banks of river Ganga. A waste disposal plant is also being constructed at the site which is against the orders of the High Court. According to a rule of the Bhagirathi Development Authority, no construction can be done to up to 200 meters of the banks of river Bhagirathi.