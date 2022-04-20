High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Cancellation Of Hydel Projects In Rishi Ganga

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a PIL seeking revocation of forest and environmental clearances to the NTPC''s Tapovan-Vishnu Gad Hydro power project and another hydel project in Chamoli''s Rishi Ganga river that witnessed a devastating flash flood in February this year.Dismissing the PIL, a high court bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma on Wednesday said it was highly motivated and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the five petitioners."Not convinced with the bonafide and intentions of the petitioners, the court observed that such projects of developmental importance cannot be stopped on the complaints of busybodies," NTPC''s counsel Kartikey Hari Gupta said.The petitioners have failed to show their bonafide as social workers, the court said and dismissed the petition imposing a fine of Rs 10000 on each of the five petitioners for filing such a "highly motivated" PIL, he said. In his submission to the court on behalf of the NTPC, Gupta said the Tapovan Vishnu Gad Hydro Power Project is an NTPC project of great developmental importance for Uttarakhand.NTPC always works with all environmental clearances and is committed to sustainable development of the hills, Gupta said in his submission to the court. As many as 204 people had gone missing after the February flash flood in Rishiganga. Over 80 bodies and some human parts have been recovered so far. —PTI