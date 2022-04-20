High Court Bans Halogen Lights On Vehicles In Uttarakhand

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today banned use of halogen lights on vehicles, stating that excessive light emitted by them caused accidents.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice K M Joseph and Justice Alok Singh delivered the order on a PIL citing large number of accidents caused by strong and glaring light emitted by halogen lamps installed on private vehicles. The bench directed the state government and the law enforcing agencies to ensure vehicles using such lights were not allowed to ply on the roads of the state. The PIL was filed by advocate Shashank Upadhayay. PTI