High Alert Issued In Mahoba After Mischievous Elements Try To Disturb Peace

Mahoba: An high alert has been sounded in this of Uttar Pradesh in the wake of certain mischievous elements trying to disturb peace in the garb of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Additional Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar here said that some anti-social elements wrote objectionable and provocative slogans on the walls in the old and densely-populated areas of the city on Friday night to disturb peace.

The slogans, apart from opposing CAA and NRC, also make objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As soon as they received information, workers of some majority community organisations reached the spot in large numbers and the situation turned tense. Police reached the spot and took stock of the situation and dispersed the crowd. The walls were also cleaned.

The ASP said that taking advantage of the absence of electricity on Friday evening, some untoward elements indulged in this act at various places. Police is investigating the incident and trying to get details regarding the anti-social elements.

Apart from this, widespread security measures have been put into place owing to the sensitivity of the situation in the current atmosphere.

Police teams are continuously patrolling the sensitive areas while adequate police force has been deployed at the major crossroads.

District Magistrate Awadhesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manilal Patidar are also keeping an eye on the situation. UNI