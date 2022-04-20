High Alert In UP Over Possibility Of Afghan Terrorists Sneaking Into Country

Uttar Pradesh police has sounded high alert in the state particularly on the porus Indo-Nepal border over intelligence input of sneaking of Afghan terrorists into the country from Pakistan side.

The alert has been sounded by the UP police in wake of Janamasthami celebrations in the state on Friday and Saturday and possibility of anti-social elements trying to create disturbances.

A senior police official here on Friday said the alert has been sounded after intelligence agencies issued advisory about sneaking of some Afghan terrorists from the Indo-Pak border.

" Security at all the airports, railway stations, bus stations and other public places have been strengthened while patrolling of policemen have been intensified in districts," sources said.

Special security checking has been ordered on the Indo-Nepal border and other areas to prevent the terrorists from entering the state.

Security has also been beefed up in Mathura-Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Kashi and other places too where big celebrations are underway on the occasion of Janamasthami.