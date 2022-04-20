High Alert In UP On Eve Of Republic Day

Lucknow: High alert was sounded in the city by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, the eve of Republic Day.

Security has been tightened at all railway stations, bus stations, airports and other public places with DGP OP Singh directing all the districts to maintain high vigil during the Republic Day functions in their areas.

A senior police officer told UNI here that special monitoring was underway at the Indo-Nepal border and other sensitive areas particularly where the anti-CAA protests were being organised.

In Lucknow, commandos of the ATS have been deployed during the Republic day function in front of the Vidhan Bhawan while the area would be sealed off from late Saturday night, officials said.

UP governor Anandiben Patel would take the salute of the marching contingent during the celebrations on Sunday morning.

Security has been also been spruced up at the Hussainabad chowk (Ghantaghar) where the women and children were protesting for the past nine days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

UNI