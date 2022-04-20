High Alert In UP In Wake Of J&K Developments

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has issued a high alert in the state in view of situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leave of all the security personnel and senior officers have been cancelled and they have been asked to report in their office at 1100 hours on Monday, officials here said.

On Sunday night state Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey had issued orders saying that leaves of police officials and employees of concerned government departments have been cancelled and they should not be allowed to get leave till August 15.

Though, the UP government maintained that the alert has been issued due to the coming Bakri Eid and Independence Day but the main reason could be the changing political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. UNI