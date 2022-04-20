High Alert In UP Following Report Of Suspected Terrorists Entering Ayodhya

Lucknow: A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya, following Intelligence Bureau (IB) input to the state police that terrorists have entered the temple city in the disguise of saints. A senior official said here on Sunday that security has been strengthened in Ayodhya and other religious places in the state. Intensive checking at public places in the religious places has been started while 'dharamshalas', hotels and other places, where tourists stay, were under surveillance. UNI