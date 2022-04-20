High alert in four districts in Uttarakhand following violence in Delhi during farmers' 'tractor rally'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Four districts of Uttarakhand have been put on high alert in the wake of the violent incidents in Delhi during tractor march by farmers on Republic Day, said Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

"After the incident in Delhi, an alert has been issued in the four plain districts of Uttrakhand. Special instructions have been given to maintaining strict vigilance in Udham Singh Nagar district," informed the DGP.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Home Secretary and other officials late in the evening on Tuesday, in which the decision was taken.

Kumar on Tuesday said District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Dehradun have been instructed to maintain strict vigil in their respective districts.

On Tuesday, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the rioting mob.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)