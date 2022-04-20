HIC Student Sani Kumar Selected For Khelo India

Chandpur (Bijnor): Mr Sani Kumar, the Kabaddi player of U.P. Team and a bonafied student of Hindu Inter College, Chandpur dist Bijnor was honoured by the Principal presenting him honour certificate and a medal in the morning assembly on Tuesday. Mr R K Sharma, the College Principal said that Mr Sani is a student of class 12th Bio group and recently he participated on behalf of U P Kabaddi Team under17 in 65th School Level National Kabaddi Competition held in Chun-Chun Giri Math Peeth, Mandiya, Karnataka from Nov19 to Nov22. He further said that the U P Kabaddi Team under 17 participated in this National Kabaddi Competition under the skilled direction of Mr Sudheer Kumar, the Kabaddi Coach of U P Team and promising Physical Education Teacher of the college. Mr Sudheer Kumar was also honoured by presenting him certificate of appreciation by the head of the institution. Mr Sani's father Mr Devendra, a resident of villae Pahuli says that on the basis of National Competition he has also been selected for Khelo India Games. The students and the staffers wolcomed them warmly on reaching the College today after participating in the National Event.