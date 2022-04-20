HI introduces open application system for coach''s registration

New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced introduction of an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials across the country.

A link will be provided to candidates wanting to submit their applications to the respective Hockey India Member Units to register as a coach or technical official.

Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit (MU). Once approved, the application would require the final authorisation by Hockey India for registration of a coach or technical Official. "It''s a fantastic idea to introduce an open application and registration platform for the Coaches and Technical Officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal," said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

"I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its Member Units will have a great opportunity to work with Coaches and Technical Officials across the country," he added.

The technical officials and coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Hockey India MU portal. PTI