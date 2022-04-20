HI, Aaroogya conduct online session to raise awareness about cancer

New Delhi: With October being the breast cancer awareness month globally, Hockey India and the non-profit organisation Aaroogya for women cancer research and prevention on Wednesday conducted a virtual session with the members of the Indian women's hockey team about the early detection and prevention of breast, cervical and oral cancer.

Co-Founders of Aaroogya - Dr. Priyanjali Datta & Dr. Dhruv Kacker - spoke about how to conduct self-examination for the detection of cancer, the common symptoms of cancer and the advantages of early detection of the disease. They expressed that the best way to prevent cancer is to lead a good lifestyle by regularly exercising and following a healthy diet.

"We lose around 600 women everyday in India due to the late detection of cancer. And if we don't address the growing concerns of cancer, around 130 million people could be diagnosed with cancer in India by 2030. Around 2000 women are detected with cancer everyday," emphasised Dr. Datta & Dr. Kacker.

Captain Rani on behalf of the entire team expressed that they would pass on the knowledge they attained during the session to her family members.

"The session on the awareness about cancer was very helpful for us. It was great to be made aware of the common symptoms and causes of cancer and the steps to detect it early which makes it critical, I am sure that this session will help us," said Rani.

"Hopefully, Aaroogya can reach out to many more women and help them understand the early detection steps and preventive measures for cancer. We can also pass on the knowledge we have attained today to our own family members and friends," she added.

—IANS