Hey guys, women want sex more often than you think

Women want to have sex more than their husbands or partners tend to believe, a new study says. Psychologists at the University of Toronto and the University of Western Ontario have found that men in long-term relationships will often underestimate just how much their wives or girlfriends want to get frisky. There�s even a fancy, scientific term for it: sexual underperception bias. According to the researchers, this is described as the point where men �underperceive their romantic partner�s sexual desire,� leaving them with the thought that their loved one is �more satisfied and committed to the relationship.� Up until now, it was unclear how people perceived their partner�s sexual desire in the context of ongoing, intimate relationships. Over the course of three studies, experts examined a total of 229 long-term, mostly heterosexual couples � ages 18 to 68-years-old � and discovered that the men in the relationship would persistently underestimate how much sex their partner wanted. In comparison, women almost always hit the nail on the head on whether or not their husband or boyfriend was ready to make whoopee. �People are particularly likely to underperceive their partner�s desire on days when they are motivated to avoid sexual rejection, and men�s underperception bias is, in part, accounted for by men�s higher general levels of sexual desire than women,� the researchers said. �The current studies extend previous findings on sexual perceptual biases and demonstrate the important role of context in men�s judgments of a partner�s sexual interest.� �Chris Perez / NY Post