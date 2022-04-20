Hexagon's HexArt education community centre to democratise AI

Hyderabad: Hexagon Capability Centre India (HCCI), the research and development arm of Hexagon, a sensor, software and autonomous solutions player launched HexArt Institute to democratise and further Artificial Intelligence skills among the masses on Monday.

Launched as part of HCCI's corporate social responsibility activities, HexArt will offer free AI education through courses designed for students from classes 8 to 12 and senior engineering graduates as well.

In this endeavour, HCCI teamed up with Nasscom Foundation to set up the AI education community centre at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, at a cost of Rs 64 lakh, equipped with cutting edge infrastructure, IT hardware, software and a yearly maintenance budget of Rs 30 lakh.

HCCI and Nasscom Foundation engaged Li2 Technologies as the implementation partner to design and deliver the courses, including administering the centre.

"The courses will encourage students to engage in self-learning, innovations and inventions. The 2,000 sq ft, air-conditioned and fully equipped facility at Mehdipatnam is now open to residents of Hyderabad and the State of Telangana," said an official statement.

Meanwhile, Telangana IT Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao said the state has already defined its vision to be a global frontrunner in AI and emerging technologies.

"The state is on the path of building a conducive innovation ecosystemskilled workforce will be critical to unleash the government's 2020 AI vision's full potential," said Rao.

Senior official Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana commemorated 2020 as the year of AI, which will continue that focus in the coming years as well.

"It is critical that we build a strong talent pool and AI is going to play a key role. I fully appreciate Hexagon's contribution in fuelling the community level growth for futuristic technology," said Ranjan.

According to Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, data and AI can add up to $500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, necessitating talent pool creation to propel India as a leader in AI tech.

Navneet Mishra, vice president and general manager of HCCI said the goal of AI community centre is to empower and upskill the next generation of youth with AI skills.

"We need to make AI pervasive to compete and succeed in today's world. As the oldest MNC in Hyderabad, we are committed towards building the state's talent community, and advance their growth," he added.

—IANS