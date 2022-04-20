    Menu
    Heroin Worth Rs 1,000 Cr Destroyed By Customs Dept In Delhi

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Friday destroyed 207.109 kg heroin at a designated site in Nilothi area here as per the scheduled time.

    The approximate market value of destroyed drugs is Rs 1,000 crores, as per Customs Preventive Commissionerate.

    Meanwhile, in another similar operation, Amritsar Customs (Preventive) unit also destroyed about 905 grams of heroin on Friday.

    The drug was destroyed by way of incineration in a bio-medical waste treatment plant duly authorised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

    —ANI

