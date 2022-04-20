Hero MotoCorp logs over 5% growth in December 2020 sales

Mumbai: Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported a rise of 5.29 per cent in its overall sales for December 2020.

The company sold 447,335 units of motorcycles and scooters last month from an off-take of 424,845 units during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Besides, the Hero MotoCorp clocked "its best ever third quarter" with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period.

"This is a 19.7 per cent growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (FY'20) when the company had sold 15.41 lakh units," the two-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

"The December volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the new year, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic."

—IANS