Heritage Tales To Be Held In Dehradun On 29th & 30th October

Bringing a slice of the rich heritage and tradition of art & crafts of India, the Heritage Tales announced its first-ever handcrafted exhibition in Dehradun. The two-day-long exhibition will be held on 29th & 30th October at Cafe Raazmaataaz on Dalanwala Road.Speaking about the upcoming exhibition, the Show Curator Amrita Rana Singh said, "The Heritage Tales aims to provide a platform for the craft and artwork of the artisans coming together from all over India who pursue and preserve their traditional heritage. We intend to bring an amalgamation of their varied works and our aim is to help artisans who got affected during the coronavirus pandemic and act as a support system for all such creative people to make them self-reliant, creating a better market reach, and eventually helping them to increase their income." This exhibition showcases a partnership from handcrafted jewelry to organic cotton with gota embellishment, the traditional weave of Banaras, beautifully embellished embroideries on velvet, organic kajal, ubtan, and honey that is all made by the local people of their respective villages.