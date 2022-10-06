Heritage Tales Hosts Its Second Edition In Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): The second season of the Heritage Tales exhibition commenced at Razzmatazz Cafe today. Heritage Tales is a unique initiative by Jewellery Designer Amrita Rana Singh toward reviving the legacy of the art and craft of the country.

The two-day-long exhibition is being hosted with the purpose to depict India's rich handwrought legacy while making it convenient for the residents of Doon to experience.

The exhibition offered premier designer creations of ethnic ensembles, indie-fusion outfits, menswear, diamond jewelry, handbags, and a vast range of organic products, among many more. Exhibitors from all over the country participated in the exhibition, including Amrita Rana Singh, Bera Jackets by Yaduveer Singh, Jaykirti, Rosetree, Rang Riwaaz, Pratapgarh Collective by Mriganka Kumari, and Mona Jawandha.

Talking about the exhibition, the Founder Amrita Rana Singh said, "After the success of the first edition, we are back with the second season of our exhibition with a much more extensive array of craftworks from participants from all over the country. The two-day extravaganza will furnish a great prospect for both buyers and sellers to deal in the handcrafted creations that splendidly define the essence and heritage of our country!"

Sharing her experience, one of the visitors, Sonal, said, "I had attended the first edition of the Heritage Tales, and since then, I have been very excited. The handmade collection of products one gets here is not available anywhere in the entire city. Moreover, it feels wonderful to see people like Amrita working towards preserving and promoting the rich culture and legacy of the art and craftwork of our country." The first day of the exhibition saw a tremendous turnover of visitors from all around the town. The exhibit will conclude tomorrow, i.e., on the 7th of October.