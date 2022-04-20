Here�s what Shilpa Shetty has to say on working with ex-flame Akshay Kumar!

Besides their interest in sports, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra have now shifted their focus to a new business venture � a celebrity-based shopping channel. Akshay Kumar (who was linked to Shilpa back in the day) has also teamed up with them to become a business partner. Ask Shilpa about the new-found partnership and she says, �I can�t take any credit for this as it�s my husband Raj�s brainchild. We needed someone who people believe in and over the years, Akshay has earned people�s respect through movies. So have I. We wanted to associate with someone credible and it was very nice of Akshay to come on board. Raj went and met him and when he discussed the idea, Akshay liked it so much that he said he wanted to partner with us. We have a lot of other actors who are on board as well but in different capacities.� Raj and Shilpa have given up their stake in their IPL team Rajastan Royals, but their association with the sport will continue. As Shilpa explains, �Raj and I are sports enthusaiasts so whatever comes our way, we will be more than willing to work with. With Super Fight League, we definitely want to change the perception that only cricket is played in the country, but cricket will be still as close to our heart. We will always be associated with Royals in some way or the other.� Has the actress in her taken a backseat, considering she is now a full-time mother and businesswoman? �It is easier being a businesswoman than a mother. Acting is a nine-to-five job and that has definitely taken a backseat. I am a full-time mom and proudly so. I am very happy with my TV and endorsements. Unfortunately, I left the industry at a time when I was at my best in terms of understanding movies. I will get back though. And when that happens, I know I will be good,� says Shilpa. What happened with Nach Baliye that she was judging? �I really can�t comment on that. I have been offered another show and we are in talks but I can�t confirm anything. Ekta (Kapoor) has taken over Nach Baliye and the format has changed. I can�t travel as I can�t leave my son. But as a medium, I am still going to be doing television.