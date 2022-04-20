Here�s how Parineeti Chopra stepped into Priyanka Chopra�s shoes�

Last September, Priyanka Chopra�s brother Siddharth Chopra had opened his first pub lounge in Pune. Five months later, Sid is all set to launch another nightspot in the city. �The mugshot lounge is a niche Italian lounge focusing on great atmosphere with amazing events and proper Italian menu. The Mugshot cafe is a different venture which is an all day dining cafe with great Wood fire Pizzas and will also have our special shwarma and doner kebabs. The Mugshot cafe is for people who are looking for a great time with amazing food and drinks,� explained Siddharth. But while it was doting sis PeeCee who launched his first lounge, it will be cousin sister Parineeti who will be taking up the reins this time. With sister PC camping in Los Angeles for her Rs 25 crore deal with ABC Network, it was Parineeti who immediately came to her brother�s rescue. �Priyanka is in LA for three months now. She will finalise the show with ABC network and will be busy shooting for it. Hence, she could not make it although she�s sent all her love and best wishes. She has always been there for her brother and this time, she is feeling really bad that she could not be personally present,� confirmed PC�s spokesperson. �But Parineeti will zoom off to Pune today to make sure that everything goes well with Sid�s launch. She has been super busy with her brand shoots but she immediately agreed to be a part of her brother�s �happy-moments� and decided to take an entire day off from her shoots and endorsements,� her spokesperson added. �Parineeti and I are very close, we grew up together as we were of the same age and participated in singing sessions together. It feels great that Parineeti has taken time out from her busy schedule to support my venture. It feels great to have family support � especially from my sisters,� said Siddharth who also added that despite everything, Piggy Chops �will be missed�. �Priyanka has been a very important part of my life and has supported me in everything I have done. I really do miss her on this day but hope she will come down again.�