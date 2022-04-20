Here is Deepika Padukone�s first look from �XXX: The Return of Xander Cage�

In the third installment of the film, Diesel is back as Cage who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. Action star Vin Diesel shared the first picture of him and Deepika Padukone shooting for their much awaited film �xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.� Diesel, 48, took to Instagram to share Deepika�s look in the movie. �First day of filming... Xander and Serena... P.s. 17 million beautiful souls. Thanks for the love,� he captioned the picture, in which he is seen wrapping his tattooed arms around the Bollywood actress.

First day of filming... Xander and Serena... P.s. 17 million beautiful souls. Thanks for the love. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 4, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

Director of the film DJ Caruso also posted a picture of 30-year-old �Bajirao Mastani� actress, calling the shot �stunning�. �#academyaward winner #Russellcarpenter sets his 1st shot with @deepikapadukone. #xandercagereturns #xxx3 stunning ,� he tweeted. In the third installment of the film, Diesel is back as Cage who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Jet Li, and Tony Jaa. It will release in 2017. �PTI