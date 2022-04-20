Here is Deepika Padukone�s first look from �XXX: The Return of Xander Cage�

In the third installment of the film, Diesel is back as Cage who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. Action star Vin Diesel shared the first picture of him and Deepika Padukone shooting for their much awaited film �xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.� Diesel, 48, took to Instagram to share Deepika�s look in the movie. �First day of filming... Xander and Serena... P.s. 17 million beautiful souls. Thanks for the love,� he captioned the picture, in which he is seen wrapping his tattooed arms around the Bollywood actress.
Director of the film DJ Caruso also posted a picture of 30-year-old �Bajirao Mastani� actress, calling the shot �stunning�. �#academyaward winner #Russellcarpenter sets his 1st shot with @deepikapadukone. #xandercagereturns #xxx3 stunning ,� he tweeted. In the third installment of the film, Diesel is back as Cage who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Jet Li, and Tony Jaa. It will release in 2017. �PTI