Here''s why Sandeepa Dhar is not lazy

Mumbai: Actress Sandeepa Dhar finds "lazy" an ugly word, as she believes in "selective participation".

Sandeepa took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting a trim waist in a blush pink crop top and denim baggy pants.

"Lazy is such an ugly word. I prefer selective participation. #quarantinelife#denimathome," she captioned the picture.

The actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fans entertained with her dancing and funny TikTok videos.

Sandeepa made her Bollywood debut in the 2010 film "Isi Life Mein" opposite Akshay Oberoi. She was later seen in "Gollu Aur Pappu".

