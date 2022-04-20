Herbal Acaricide Developed To Save Livestock, Pets

Bareilly: The Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) and the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow have developed an eco-friendly herbal acaricide to control ticks and mites infesting livestock and pets.

This has been done under the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Innovation Project initiative.

Acaricides are pesticides that are used to kill ticks and mites.

According to IVRI director, R. K. Singh, the technology was tested in multi-locational field trials and was found to be more than 85 per cent effective against insecticide-resistant tick infestations.

"The technology is safe, stable with anti-lice and fly repellent properties," he said.

According to scientists, Indian dairy animals suffer from tick infestations and tick- transmitted diseases. The management of the condition is mainly focused on repeated use of chemical insecticides. Most of the Indian ticks have already developed multi-acaricide resistance and their management is now a major challenge in maintaining quality of livestock.

S. Ghosh, a scientist who developed this acaricide, said this green technology is expected to reduce the use of harmful chemicals on animals which in turn will improve the quality of milk, meat and other dairy products. This increases the acceptability of Indian dairy products in the global market.

--IANS