Henkel launches application Center in TN

Vellore: The Henkel Application Center launched in Vellore on Monday, marking the debut of the company's first Center of Excellence in the region. Henkel is solutions maker of adhesive solutions.

According to Henkel, the Center will be essential in the development of sustainable adhesive solutions for the sports industry, particularly in the area of footwear automation.

"The Application Center in Vellore will be a part of Henkel's global network of application, product development, and design Centers across different countries, including China, Indonesia, and Vietnam," a company release said.—Inputs from Agencies