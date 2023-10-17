Hemodialysis Fail & Tuberculosis Infected 12-Year-Old's Kidney Transplanted At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): By performing a kidney transplant Doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh have saved the life of a person whose hemodialysis had failed and who was also suffering from tuberculosis. To save the son's life, the mother herself has donated her kidney to the son. This is the second case of kidney transplant in AIIMS which was completely successful.

32-year-old Sachin is currently posted at the Border Roads Organization office in Dehradun. Suffering from kidney problems for the last 3 years, Sachin was undergoing dialysis for a long time. The patient approached the Nephrology department of AIIMS in May 2022 and informed the specialist doctors about his problem. After investigation, it was found that the patient not only had kidney problems but also had a heart infection. In this regard, Dr. of the Nephrology Department dr. Sharon Kandari said that the patient was treated for tuberculosis for the first 4 months. However, during this period his dialysis was also continuing. However, due to the patient's weak body, there was difficulty in doing hemodialysis. In such a situation, as an alternative, the patient had to undergo peritoneal dialysis for the next 3 months.

It is noteworthy that the first kidney transplant was done at AIIMS Rishikesh in April 2023. During that time, the kidney of a 27-year-old youth resident of Nainital was transplanted. The head of the Urology Department, who was included in the team dr. Ankur Mittal said that after the health condition of the patient became normal, a kidney transplant was done on September 16 last month under the guidance of a team of expert doctors who came from Delhi. After being kept under observation for a few weeks, the patient has now been discharged and is completely healthy. Pro. Meenu Singh Executive Director AIIMS Rishikesh and Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal congratulated the team of doctors who performed kidney transplants and said that due to the efforts of our expert doctors, the procedures related to kidney transplants are now being done at the routine level.

Dr. of AIIMS Delhi Prof. Virendra Kumar Bansal, Prof. Sandeep Mahajan, Prof. Lokesh Kashyap, Asuri Krishna, Dr. Om Prakash Prajapati, dr. Sai Kaustubh, Head of Nephrology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh Dr. Gaurav Shekhar, Dr. Sharon Kandari, Dr. Sandeep Saini, from Urology Department Dr. Ankur Mittal, Dr. Vikas Panwar, Dr. Piyush Gupta along with Dr. of the Anesthesia Department Sanjay Aggarwal and other doctors were included i the team.